Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,536 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,326,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in ANSYS by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANSS opened at $282.00 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $182.79 and a one year high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.84.
In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,949.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
