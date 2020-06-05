Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,536 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,326,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in ANSYS by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $282.00 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $182.79 and a one year high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.84.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,949.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

