Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,463,123 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,817,875 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $2,538,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 49,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,275,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 600,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

