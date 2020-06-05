Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 37,447 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,447 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $16,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $159,189,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,653,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,006,000 after purchasing an additional 585,969 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,155,000 after purchasing an additional 530,317 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

