Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,482 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.