Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,758 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 367,919 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,592,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

