Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.54 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,452 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

