Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148,247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,526,000 after purchasing an additional 140,929 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,687,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,749,000 after buying an additional 1,996,814 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,199,000 after buying an additional 5,168,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,371,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,501,000 after buying an additional 5,623,984 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of AIG opened at $38.39 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

