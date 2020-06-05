Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Duke Realty worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $2,873,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 412.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,782,000 after buying an additional 243,100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 15.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of DRE opened at $36.15 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

