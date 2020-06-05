Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.72 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Fastenal worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 29.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

