Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1,050.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,918 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.