Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,276 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Xylem worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,648,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after buying an additional 825,441 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after buying an additional 449,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Xylem by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after buying an additional 221,479 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Vertical Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Shares of XYL opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

