Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,261 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

