Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 154,035 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,551,000 after acquiring an additional 433,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

