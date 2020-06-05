Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Extra Space Storage worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,965 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $122,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,364,000 after buying an additional 322,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,891,000 after purchasing an additional 302,431 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $81,350.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $281,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

