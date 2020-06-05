Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Toro’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTC opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Toro has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

