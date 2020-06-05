Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk Sells 7,275 Shares of Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $878.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $785.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.46. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -971.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $357,994,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $262,000,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $576.94.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.