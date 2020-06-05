Telsey Advisory Group Raises Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $130.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 546.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

