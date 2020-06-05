Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Berenberg Bank downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

NYSE TDOC traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.15. 488,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,187. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -116.41 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $2,750,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

