Ted Baker (LON:TED) Price Target Cut to GBX 140

Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

TED has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 524.17 ($6.90).

LON TED opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.47. Ted Baker has a 1 year low of GBX 90.05 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,378 ($18.13).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

