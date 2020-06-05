TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,308 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $89.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

