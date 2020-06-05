TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Stock Price Up 7.9%

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.53, approximately 1,183,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,059,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

TCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in TCF Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 133,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Company Profile (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

