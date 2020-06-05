Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $37.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $1,386,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 152,481 shares of company stock worth $1,408,490. Corporate insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

