T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $103,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

