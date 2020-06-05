Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758,750 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Shares of SYF opened at $24.33 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

