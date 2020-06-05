Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Up 7.6%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.99, 661,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 462,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,132,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 928,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 531,595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 404,097 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCR)
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.
