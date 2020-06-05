Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Up 7.6%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.99, 661,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 462,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,132,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 928,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 531,595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 404,097 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

