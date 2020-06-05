SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.74

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 8449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 75.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.96 million during the quarter.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

