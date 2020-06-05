SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SVCBY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBY opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 77.94%. The business had revenue of $496.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.84 million.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

