Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -5.00

News coverage about Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been trending extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Suncor Energy earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE SU opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

