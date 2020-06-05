Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,015 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after buying an additional 600,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 24,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

