Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

