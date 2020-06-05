Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Booz Allen Hamilton Call Options (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,332 call options on the company. This is an increase of 501% compared to the average daily volume of 388 call options.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

