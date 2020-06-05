Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Booz Allen Hamilton Call Options (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,332 call options on the company. This is an increase of 501% compared to the average daily volume of 388 call options.
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
