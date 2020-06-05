Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,071 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 9,762% compared to the typical volume of 21 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXPE shares. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens cut their price target on DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.80. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $300.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Halter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,953.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 133,636 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

