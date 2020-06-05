Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.89, approximately 220,247 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 69,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

SBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 789.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

