Stephens Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.20.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.86. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $38,207.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,739 shares of company stock worth $20,184,614 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Roku by 154.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roku by 1,635.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

