Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Shares Up 9.1%

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42, 4,959,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 344% from the average session volume of 1,117,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Stein Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stein Mart by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stein Mart by 2,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 245,426 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stein Mart during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stein Mart by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 605,899 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

