Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Equities researchers at G.Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report released on Monday, June 1st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.80.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average is $138.67. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,032 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,551,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,150,000 after purchasing an additional 77,168 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,670,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,749,000 after purchasing an additional 128,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,971,000 after purchasing an additional 333,419 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.