Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Cut to GBX 550

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 438 ($5.76) to GBX 575 ($7.56) in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.79) price objective (down previously from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 590.67 ($7.77).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

LON:STAN opened at GBX 431 ($5.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 561.91. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 373.30 ($4.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77).

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500.90 ($15,128.78). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.91), for a total transaction of £101,958.92 ($134,121.18).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.