SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Price Target Cut to GBX 450

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price (down previously from GBX 740 ($9.73)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 558.50 ($7.35).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 309.40 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 725 ($9.54). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 263.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 486.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (4.90) (($0.06)) by GBX (2.60) (($0.03)). As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSP Group will post 2677.99998 EPS for the current year.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

