SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 700 ($9.21). Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price (down previously from GBX 740 ($9.73)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on SSP Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SSP Group from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 558.50 ($7.35).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 309.40 ($4.07) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 725 ($9.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 263.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 486.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (4.90) (($0.06)) by GBX (2.60) (($0.03)). As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSP Group will post 2677.99998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.