Sprout Social’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 10th (NYSE:SPT)

Sprout Social’s (NYSE:SPT) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 10th. Sprout Social had issued 8,823,530 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,010 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Sprout Social’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of SPT opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

