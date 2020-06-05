Sportsman’s Warehouse Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,856 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,320% compared to the typical volume of 694 call options.

In related news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at $368,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $516.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPWH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

