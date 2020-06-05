Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a coverage optimism score of 1.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Southwest Airlines’ analysis:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

NYSE:LUV opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

