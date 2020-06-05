SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) have been trending negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a news impact score of -2.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYFY opened at $24.15 on Friday. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Get SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR alerts:

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.