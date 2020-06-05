Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,755,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

