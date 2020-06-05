Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 6,835 Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $103.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

