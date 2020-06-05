Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $363,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.95. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.85.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

