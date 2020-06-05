Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,396 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

NYSE SON opened at $54.50 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.