Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s Quiet Period To End on June 10th (OTCMKTS:CGROU)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CGROU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 10th. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 1st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CGROU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

