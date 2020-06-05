Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.18)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $86-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.52 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.54–0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.93.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,994,362 shares in the company, valued at $251,815,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 603,490 shares of company stock worth $29,011,887. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

