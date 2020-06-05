Slack (NYSE:WORK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Slack (NYSE:WORK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WORK opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.32. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

WORK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Slack from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In other Slack news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $61,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,581.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,923.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,764,269 shares of company stock worth $43,107,293 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

